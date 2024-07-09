WJZ First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for high heat

BALTIMORE -- WJZ First Alert weather days continue through today and Wednesday as significant heat and humidity persist across the area. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s. When factoring in high dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it will feel like 100 to 107 degrees across the region.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Baltimore City through 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Exercise caution if you plan on being outside for extended periods. Temperatures overnight will cool off some but not enough to offer much relief, with high humidity in place. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s, with some areas inside the Beltway not dropping below 80 degrees.

Wednesday looks like it will be another hot day, likely the worst of the week for heat and humidity. A heat advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. It is not out of the question that an excessive heat warning could be issued for portions of the region, with heat index values likely topping 110 in some areas.

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day on Wednesday as the tail end of Beryl's remnants makes its way through the region. Any rain that does develop will be very scattered in nature, so not everyone will see a shower. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon before the rain arrives will reach the mid to upper 90s.

A front that has been lingering in the area for the past several days will push east of I-95 on Thursday, putting us on the north side of the front. This will allow for a nice drop in humidity on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Dew points will drop into the 50s, making the heat more tolerable.

The front will begin waving back to the north as an area of low pressure rides along it on Friday. This will bring widespread clouds and a good chance for showers and storms across the region, possibly the best chance for rain we've seen in weeks. By Friday night, some areas could pick up close to an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures on Friday will be held down due to the cloud cover and showers, with some areas not getting out of the upper 70s and most areas reaching the low 80s. Rain should move out just in time for the weekend, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and high temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s. Most importantly, the humidity will be low.

The heat returns with a vengeance on Sunday, with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Dew points should remain in the low to mid-60s, keeping heat index values around 100 degrees or less. The high heat will continue on Monday, with high temperatures topping out around 100 degrees. It will remain hot into Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Low temperatures at night will remain in the 70s even with lower dew points this weekend, but they will rise to the mid to upper 70s to start next week. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, with a continuation of a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.