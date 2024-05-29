Maryland Weather: Evening storms followed by Thursday sun

BALTIMORE- Scattered showers and storms will push out of the area this evening. Sun and beautiful weather returns Thursday.

After a gorgeous start to our Wednesday, clouds, showers, and thunderstorms are pushing through Maryland. The showers and storms will continue to come in waves. There will be breaks in-between them where the sun can even come out. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s & low 70s for the rest of today.

TIMING OF SHOWERS & STORMS: Here's an updated simulation of the timing & intensity of showers & storms the rest of today. The greatest risk is before 9 PM. After 9 PM, showers & storms will quickly diminish. Expect clearing & cooler weather tonight. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/aytlh66YZb — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 29, 2024

Clearing skies with a northerly wind overnight will allow us to cool off. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s across the area. Humidity levels will also fall overnight.

Thursday through Saturday look gorgeous. We'll see plenty of sunshine all of these days with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. High temperatures will be slightly below average in the middle 70s Thursday and Friday.

BRIGHT, NICE, & REFRESHING: Thursday's weather looks beautiful with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s. Expect a refreshing breeze out of the north. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/r1WsOi7ZOB — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 29, 2024

Saturday's high temperatures will be a bit warmer in the lower 80s with low humidity and sunshine.

Sunday will start off nice with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Showers are possible late in the day Sunday into Sunday night. The arrival time of the showers Sunday is still somewhat uncertain, but most models have the rain arrive late in the day or at night, so most of the daylight hours might be dry.

5-DAY FORECAST: Sunny and beautiful weather Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Expect highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Sunday may have some showers later in the day. A few more showers possible Monday. Storms are likely Tue. & Wed. afternoon. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/0lICi2vaj6 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 29, 2024

Humidity levels will be much higher next week with temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 80s. There will be a chance of showers continuing Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers & storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s.