Maryland weather: Dangerous heat continues across the state

BALTIMORE -- A record was broken Saturday at BWI with temperatures in the triple digits! The last time we saw 100+ degrees in June was in 2012. We are expecting another day with intense heat for Sunday. IAD also saw warm temps with their minimum temperature overnight record being broken.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the dangers today's heat poses to the population. The First Alert Weather Team has issued FAWDs through portions of next week. Please take heat precautions during this time.

Highs today reach into the upper 90s across the state today bringing with it concerns for heat safety. Heat advisories have been continued for the state.

Tonight, lows bottom out in the 70s. Another night of above average lows is expected.

Today, highs are near, if not at, 100.

The intense heat includes AFRAM. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for today and Wednesday for continued excessive heat. Heat indices are expected to climb as high as 110 for portions of the state.

Heat safety is paramount as temperatures pass the lower 90s and are expected to range in the middle to upper 90s. This type of heat becomes dangerous to everyone, no matter age or sensitivities.

Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, but there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the severity of it. A few thunderstorms could become severe.

Monday may bring a little relief due to a frontal system wanting to push through, but timing is everything with this. Temperatures, as of now, are still expected in the lower 90s for Monday afternoon.

We do not see much relief from the heat until late next week. Tuesday and Thursday look to be our best chances at a break from the intense heat.