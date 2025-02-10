Maryland Weather: Accumulating snow begins Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE-- Today's weather will be quiet and chilly. Snow will accumulate several inches Tuesday afternoon into the night.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect across Maryland from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Snow will accumulate 4 to 6 inches in and around Baltimore with lesser amounts to the north near the Pennsylvania state line and locally higher totals to the south across Anne Arundel county and east across the eastern shore.

During the height of the storm Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, many roads and sidewalks will become slippery and snow covered.

WJZ First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night

Another winter storm will arrive Tuesday afternoon with accumulating snow. Snow will begin across the area between 2 PM and 6 PM. The snow will first break out across our southwestern neighborhoods, including areas of southern Carroll and much of Howard counties. As the afternoon wears on, snow will continue to advance northeast toward northeastern Maryland. Everyone will experience steady snow Tuesday evening through Tuesday night before ending before sunrise Wednesday.

A plowable snow is likely across much of Maryland, however, the highest snowfall accumulations are forecast to be across central and southern areas of the Baltimore Beltway along with points south. Here are some of the main takeaways with Tuesday's storm:

Morning hours are dry and cold

Snow develops between 2 PM (south & west) and 6 PM (north & east)

Central and northern Maryland receive all snow

Forecast snow totals may need to be adjusted lower or higher as new information about storm trends arrives midday today and through late this evening

Be prepared for school and work cancellations or delays on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulation forecast by early Wednesday:

2 to 4 inches across extreme northern Maryland, which includes northern Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties

across extreme northern Maryland, which includes northern Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties 4 to 6 inches across much of central Maryland along and near I-70 corridor, including the Baltimore Beltway and towns and communities inside and near the Beltway

across much of central Maryland along and near I-70 corridor, including the Baltimore Beltway and towns and communities inside and near the Beltway 5 to 7 inches across our southern neighborhoods including central and southern Anne Arundel county along with Talbot, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties on the eastern shore.

Wednesday: Evening sleet & freezing rain possible, especially N & W

Even though snow will come to an end before sunrise Wednesday, school delays and cancellations are still likely in many communities due to many side and secondary roads not being cleared and remaining slippery. Any melting on Wednesday will be very gradual with highs only in the lower to middle 30s.

A second wave of low pressure will push north Wednesday afternoon bringing light sleet and freezing rain to our northern & western counties Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. This may cause a brief period of slippery and slick travel on untreated surfaces until temperatures rise above freezing later in the evening. In the City and points south and east, precipitation looks to be mainly in the form of rain.

Warm air will quickly push temperatures above freezing late Wednesday evening, so all neighborhoods will be rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Thursday: Early showers then breezy

Rain will depart the area very early Thursday morning leaving us with a dry northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph and partial clearing. Expect highs in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon, which will allow plenty of melting from the recent snow. Any melted snow and ice from Thursday afternoon will re-freeze Thursday night as temperatures dip below freezing. Watch out for patchy black ice for the Friday morning commute.

Quiet Friday, but the weekend turns stormy

Friday looks breezy and chilly weather highs around 40°.

The next storm system that arrives Saturday afternoon into Sunday continues to look wet and not white. There is the slight chance of a snow & rain mix at the start of the storm Saturday afternoon, but any mixing would quickly changeover to a steady rain Saturday evening. Expect windswept steady to heavy rain Saturday evening through early Sunday.

Rain will come to an end Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours as the storm lifts out of the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Strong winds will surge into the area behind this storm system with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. Not only will it turn windy, we will also turn much colder Sunday night into the following Monday.

Depending on how much rain we receive Saturday afternoon into early Sunday, there could be some localized pockets of street & urban flooding. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on possible impacts as the storm gets closer.