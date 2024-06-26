Weather Alert Day for strong to severe storms in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- After a lovely start to our work week, the heat and humidity will intensify today, ahead of a cold front that will likely trigger strong to severe storms.

We our starting this ALERT DAY with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be in record territory this afternoon, with mid to upper 90s likely across the area. The record high at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is 99° degrees and we're calling for a high of 98°. Heat index values are expected to be between 100° and 105° degrees for many locations.

A cold front will arrive by the late afternoon, sparking showers and thunderstorms that will continue into tonight. Based on how hot and humid it will be, some of the storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. The possibility of isolated hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but wind damage appears to be the primary threat from any storms that occur.

Rain chances will likely continue into Thursday morning, especially for Southern Maryland, before tapering. Clouds will clear out by the afternoon as the heat and humidity also drop off. Temperatures will land in the upper 80s to right around 90°.

We're back to feeling steamy this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are unfortunately possible both days and there is a chance that a a few storms could be severe.