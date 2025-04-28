Back into the 80s for Tuesday across Maryland

After a mostly clear and cool Monday night with temperatures dipping into the lower 50s, the region will enjoy several days of warm and mostly sunny weather before storm chances return heading into the weekend.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunshine continues on Wednesday, with afternoon highs reaching into the lower 80s before dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

By Thursday, expect partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and lows in the lower 60s. Warmer air surges back into the area Friday, bringing highs in the mid-80s. However, thunderstorms will be possible late in the day as a disturbance approaches.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday with highs around 80 degrees and overnight lows cooling to the lower 50s. Drier and cooler air settles in on Sunday under mostly sunny skies, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and lows falling into the lower 50s.

