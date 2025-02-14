Baltimore County couple married for 61 years shares secret to a lasting relationship

Baltimore County residents Susan and Jules Sidle have been married for 61 years.

"Every day waking up next to her is a highlight," Jules said.

"I love that he's my valentine," Susan said.

Their love goes back decades, starting when then-14-year-old Susan met Jules at a swim club in Sparks, Md.

"I brought all my comic books with me," Susan said. "This cute boy came over to me with his brother and asked if they could read our comic books. So, that was a good opener."

From there, Susan said a friendship with both boys blossomed.

"They both were really cute and I thought they were nice," Susan said. "His brother, Michael, I'd go to the movies with him or I'd go hang out with Jules."

She didn't think there was any problem until she got a phone call from Jules' mother.

"She told me that I was creating a problem in their house," Susan said.

Susan said she had to choose between the two on the spot.

"I said, 'ennie meenie miny moe,' and picked Jules because he drove," Susan said.

That decision led to decades of love, three children and eight grandchildren.

"I'd say all the years were good. We like traveling. We like to dance. We like to cook," Susan said.

Jules and Susan said the secret to a lasting relationship comes with communication and being the best of friends.

"We just share a lot," Susan said. "Some things I don't like, but most of the things we do like."

"Everybody has to find it for themselves," Jules said.

The Sidles plan to celebrate 62 years together in July.

Valentine's Day is even sweeter for the family because they get to celebrate Jules' birthday.