Baltimore City reforming permit process to increase pace of development, address vacant housing crisis

Baltimore City leaders launched a program to reform the permitting process with the goal of increasing development and addressing the ongoing vacant housing crisis.

The effort includes a comprehensive Bmore FAST (Facilitating Approvals and Streamlining Timelines) report that will share recommendations to modernize the permit approval process.

As part of the effort, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he would form a Bmore FAST advisory group that will bring stakeholders together to guide the reforms.

The reform effort comes after a review of the city's development approval process. Leaders hope the changes will help city agencies identify bottlenecks and improve the process to accelerate development in the city.

"Baltimore stands at a historic crossroads with our $3 billion investment plan to transform vacant properties over the next 15 years and significant amounts of investment pouring into every corner of our city," Mayor Scott said. "To maximize this unprecedented opportunity, we must ensure our development processes don't become roadblocks to progress."

Reform recommendations

Two key recommendations are the creation of the advisory group and the creation of a director of permitting and development services position.

The director position in the mayor's office would help coordinate agencies involved in the development approval process. The Bmore FAST advisory group would bring developers, contractors architects, lenders and development experts together to provide insight in the reform process.

City leaders hope the reform efforts will improve the development process by cutting delays and removing barriers, allowing development to happen quickly in Baltimore communities.

The effort should create more housing options and revitalize commercial areas in neighborhoods. The changes should also move the city toward its goal of ending the vacant housing crisis by making it easier to transform vacant properties into homes, businesses and other usable spaces.

In December 2024, there were approximately 13,000 vacant properties across Baltimore, and the city owned fewer than 1,000 of them. Thousands of those properties were falling apart or were designated as uninhabitable.

In the past five years, the city has seen a 20% drop in vacant building notices.

According to city leaders, the Bmore FAST program will help transform 37,500 vacant houses and lots.

Areas to reform

The Bmore FAST program focuses on four key areas. First, the reforms should increase transparency and accessibility with expanded bilingual services and a central portal where information can be found.

The reforms should also streamline the approval process with self-certification options and improved utility coordination. The reforms will also allow for pre-approved plans and enhanced technical assistance, reducing barriers for small developers and others participating in the permit process.

Finally, the reforms should improve city operations with increased coordination, staffing assessments and performance management.

Ultimately, the program should allow for more resources to be used for construction rather than the administrative process, according to city leaders.

The Baltimore City Council's Committee on Housing and Economic Development is scheduled to discuss the program during a hearing Tuesday, March 11.