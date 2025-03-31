Questions raised about publicity of Rachel Morin murder during pre-trial hearing in Maryland

A pre-trial hearing was held Monday in Harford County for the man accused of killing Maryland mother Rachel Morin in 2023.

The case gained national attention, especially after Rachel's brother, Michael Morin, spoke at the Republican National Committee (RNC) Convention in 2024.

"Rachel, a joyful, accomplished athlete and mother of five, was raped and murdered by a suspected illegal immigrant," Michael said. "My sister's death was preventable."

It also ramped up discussions about immigration as Morin's accused killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, is an El Salvador native.

Questions raised about publicity

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, several questions were raised about how to handle the trial during the pre-trial conference Monday.

Martinez-Hernandez was brought to the Harford County court in shackles and a striped detention center jumpsuit.

"This is probably the most high-profile case in this country's history," his attorney said.

The defense team said the case was mentioned in an executive order issued by President Trump.

The executive order, issued in mid-March, aimed to address "rampant fraud and meritless claims" in the U.S. immigration system.

"...this fraud in turn undermines the integrity of our immigration laws and the legal profession more broadly – to say nothing of the undeniable, tragic consequences of the resulting mass illegal immigration, whether in terms of heinous crimes against innocent victims like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, or Rachel Morin…" part of the executive order reads.

Since taking office, Mr. Trump has cracked down on illegal immigration in the U.S., rolling back several Biden-era policies and ordering increases in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and deportations.

During the pre-trial hearing Monday, the defense team said they are concerned about potential jurors hearing about other crimes Martinez-Hernandez is accused of and his immigration status. They further requested that a lengthy description of the crime be included in the jury selection process.

The judge disagreed, saying a basic description would be enough.

Update: Judge DENIES defense motion to sequester jury in hotel during trial. Judge also DENIES defense motion to make jurors fill out questionnaire. Defense argued this was necessary because of intense publicity surrounding Victor Martinez-Hernandez @wjz #RachelMorin — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 31, 2025

The judge also denied the defense's motion to sequester the jury during the trial and denied a motion that would have required each juror to fill out a questionnaire.

During the pretrial hearing, the judge said she would wait until later to decide if the jurors should be asked if they watched the RNC convention.

In January, Martinez-Hernandez's attorneys requested that his trial be moved out of Harford County, arguing that he would not be able to receive a fair trial because an impartial jury could not be seated.

What happened to Rachel Morin?

Morin was a mother of five who left her home in 2023 for a run on Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County. She was reported missing on August 5, 2023, and her body was found near the trail the following day.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested in Oklahoma in June 2023 following a nationwide manhunt. He is facing several charges in connection with the murder of the Morin.

Law enforcement officials believe Martinez-Hernandez hid in a drainage hole and attacked Morin as she was walking.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said Martinez-Hernandez crossed the border into the U.S. in February 2023 as he was being sought for the murder of a woman in El Salvador.

He was taken into custody by border patrol agents for illegally entering the U.S. three separate times in 2023.

According to investigators, Martinez-Hernandez was also accused of assaulting a child and her mother at a home in California in March 2023.

Sheriff Gahler said he had connections to the Washington, D.C. area and has ties to known gangs.