Maryland transportation authorities celebrate "Walktober" by promoting pedestrian safety

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is partnering with other agencies across the state to host its annual Walktober celebration, according to transportation officials.

Throughout the month of October the transit authority will host an online series of "Walkinars" that focus on pedestrian safety, health, and commuting, transit staff said.

Additionally, transportation authorities are encouraging people to spend part of Oct. 5, which is Walk Maryland Day, taking a walk.

People can register to participate in Walk Maryland Day events across the state by registering to take part in a walk alone or one that includes other people, transportation official said.

Marylanders can become a Walk Maryland Day "Sole Mates" by registering to join one of the walks, according to transit staff.