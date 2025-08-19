Maryland Transit Administration cracks down on assaults of passengers and operators

MTA attempts to cut down assaults on transit operators

A new law taking effect in October will allow the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to suspend or ban those who assault passengers and transit operators.

"Nationwide, there has been an increase in assaults against operators, and we want to make sure that our operators feel safe and secure," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold.

Arnold hopes new rules will bring safer rides for its customers.

"We have about 100,000 riders every single day," Arnold said. "So, it's a small percentage that are experiencing those things. It's, you know, about 0.2%."

Code of conduct for MTA riders

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) launched "Rules of the Ride," a new public awareness campaign encouraging riders to review updates in its Rider Code of Conduct.

"It just outlines a very small amount of crimes that can take place on the system – assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault, that will or can result in a temporary or a permanent ban," Arnold said.

The Rider Code of Conduct organizes expectations into three easy-to-understand categories:

Courteous Conduct : Everyday respectful behaviors that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers and employees, such as keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to music or other content, and being mindful of others.

: Everyday respectful behaviors that contribute to a safe and comfortable environment for all passengers and employees, such as keeping seats accessible, speaking at a low volume, using headphones when listening to music or other content, and being mindful of others. Prohibited Conduct : Actions not permitted on buses or trains or in and around stations include smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons, sexual harassment or disruptive behavior.

: Actions not permitted on buses or trains or in and around stations include smoking, vandalism, carrying concealed weapons, sexual harassment or disruptive behavior. Bannable Conduct: Any type of assault (physical or verbal assault, threats, sexual harassment, fighting) against an MTA employee, other passengers or anyone else on any MTA service or on MTA property is illegal and will result in a ban.

Recent assaults

Arnold said the agency has primarily seen common assaults.

Just last week, MTA Police said a fight on a bus led to shots being fired in the Franklintown Road area. No one was hurt.

Earlier this month, a Baltimore man was convicted of fatally shooting a passenger on an MTA bus in downtown Baltimore in 2024.

Arnold said a new policy, thanks to a new law taking effect in October, will help prevent future offenders. She said MTA police will investigate these crimes and determine if a rider ban is necessary.

"It's one more way to make sure we are encouraging our riders and our operators to understand what's allowed and feel safe," Arnold said.

Any rider who experiences a safety concern while using transit is encouraged to report it immediately to the operator or station attendant onsite or Maryland Transit Police at 410-454-7720.

This fall, MTA also plans to launch a mobile app giving riders another way to support safety concerns.