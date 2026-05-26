Bill signed in Maryland allows for to-go cocktails in Baltimore County

Some restaurants and bars in Baltimore County will be allowed to serve cocktails to-go under a bill signed into law in Maryland Tuesday.

The measure, which takes effect on July 1, comes three years after a law expired that allowed for to-go alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was among a batch of legislation signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore during the final bill signing ceremony of the 2026 legislative session.

Regulations for to-go drinks

Under the measure, bars and restaurants with a certain license will be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks for customers to consume off-site.

The legislation outlines that the mixed drinks or cocktails must be sold in a sealed or closed container that does not have holes for a straw or for sipping. The drinks cannot be sold after 11 p.m., and proof of age must be provided.

Under the measure, local licensing boards will be able to determine the number of drinks that can be sold to one individual customer in a single order. The local board will be allowed to charge the license holder an additional fee for selling to-go drinks.

Currently, some Maryland counties — including Baltimore and Charles counties — allow businesses to sell alcoholic drinks through third-party delivery platforms, though drivers must apply for a permit to handle the deliveries.

Support and concerns

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said the measure will improve convenience for customers and increase support for local businesses.

"What began as a lifeline for neighborhood restaurants during the pandemic quickly became a popular, convenient option for consumers," said Emily Smith, vice president of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. "Bringing cocktails to‑go back once again gives Baltimore County businesses a way to meet customer demand while allowing adults to enjoy restaurant‑quality cocktails at home."

Thirty other states, and Washington, D.C., have enacted permanent laws allowing to-go cocktails since the pandemic, according to Smith.

Last year, Baltimore County lawmakers introduced a similar measure, which failed to pass. In introducing the measure, Baltimore County District 7A Delegate, Kathy Szeliga, addressed safety concerns, saying requirements of closed, sealed containers should prevent easy access.

"It can be done, and this bill is going to have some provisions in it to ensure that people are not drinking and driving and that minors are not getting a hold of it," she said.