Maryland lawmakers push to allow cocktails to-go in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — You may want to get your favorite drink order ready.

Maryland lawmakers are proposing a new bill, HB 0770, that may make it easier for adults to order cocktails to-go from their favorite restaurant.

"I think it's time to open Baltimore County up to allow this really reasonable practice," said Kathy Szeliga, Baltimore County District 7A Delegate.

Past Alcohol Beverage Laws

In 2021 Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill extending the take-out cocktails and alcohol delivery measure during the covid pandemic.

The initiative ended in 2023.

But Maryland Lawmakers like Del. Szeliga and Del. Carl Jackson are working together to bring the measure back to Baltimore County permanently.

"You can currently get alcohol delivered in Baltimore County, a closed bottle of wine, a closed beer. So this really makes sense, and is part of modernizing the way we do things today," explained Szeliga.

Gelmin Portillo owner Taco Love Grill in White Marsh. The restaurant has been open since 2011. He believes for some restaurants alcohol and drink sales are changing.

"We also have to understand that after the pandemic, there's been a shift in the way that consumers behave when it comes to eating out," explained Portillo. "There's less and less people dining out, and we have to adapt to those times as well."

Current Alcohol Beverage Laws

Portillo believes the new bill could help — if it is done right.

"This type of regulation has been proven that it can work in other jurisdictions, and we believe that it can work here as well with the right regulation," said Portillo.

Currently, there are some Maryland counties that let users order alcoholic beverages from local merchants for delivery by third-party platforms like DoorDash.

Delivery drivers will have to apply for a service permit at an annual rate of $1,000, which allows them to deliver alcohol from authorized businesses.

People who purchase or receive alcoholic beverages must be at least 21 years old and provide valid identification as proof of age upon delivery of the alcohol.

With HB0770 being introduced, it will expand what restaurants can offer to customers.

"You can currently get alcohol delivered in Baltimore County, a closed bottle of wine, a closed beer. So this really makes sense, and is part of modernizing the way we do things today" said Szeliga.

Addressing Concerns

Szeliga is aware there are safety concerns surrounding the proposed bill, but she said there are provisions within it to protect customers.

"This bill has provisions like the cocktail to go has to have a lid, without a straw, without a hold or a straw, and it's going to be taped down which makes sense because you don't want it to spill. And you know, we'll have revisions to ensure it's not something that could be easily accessed," Szeliga explained.

"Know that it can be done, and this bill is going to have some provisions in it to ensure that people are not drinking and driving and that minors are not getting a hold of it."

The bill is still in its early stages and has a few more steps before it can go to the governor's desk.