Old military devices found near Maryland airport, explosives investigators respond

Old military devices were found near a small airport in Maryland Monday, prompting a response from Fire, Arson and Explosions investigators.

The military ordnances were found by contractors who were digging near Tipton Airport in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

The contractors found the unidentified devices and called law enforcement.

Officials are waiting for the Department of Defense (DoD) to identify the devices and determine if they are safe to be removed.

What is a military ordnance?

Military ordnances can include supplies like weapons, ammunition or other tools, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Some sites that held old military devices were given up to be used for other purposes. The DoD works to identify the formerly used defense sites, or FUDS, and take inventory of the potential ordinances. Some of these sites are listed for cleanup efforts, according to the EPA.

"While some sites are fairly small, others may cover dozens or even hundreds of square miles in area," the EPA said.

Military ordnance sites

According to a map of identified FUDS compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the closest site is located in Fort Meade, about six miles from Tipton Airport.

According to the map, Tipton Airport has not been identified as a FUDS.

The old military devices can sometimes contaminate the soil and groundwater in the area where they are found, according to the EPA. This is because the devices can contain explosives, heavy metals, or in some cases, chemical warfare agents.

The materials can come from partially detonated or decomposing ordnances or explosives from training or testing activities.

According to the EPA website, the biggest concern when recovering these items is the potential for detonation, depending on the type of device.

"Fatalities and severe injuries have resulted from citizens accidentally exposed to military munitions or from people deliberately removing military munitions for souvenirs or other use. A number of chemical exposures with associated health effects have also been reported, some related to chemical warfare agents," the ETA said on its website.