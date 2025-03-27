Maryland Terrapins ousted by Florida, 87-71, in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

The Maryland Terrapins' NCAA Men's Tournament run ended in the Sweet 16 with an 87-71 loss to top-seed Florida on Thursday in San Francisco.

Freshman Derik Queen led Maryland with 27 points, and junior Ja'Kobi Gillespie contributed 17 points. Senior Julian Reese and sophomore Rodney Rice both scored 12 points.

The fourth-seeded Terps finished the season with a 27-9 record. They were second in the Big Ten during the regular season.