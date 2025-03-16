Maryland Terrapins, the No. 4 seed, to play Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament opener

The Maryland Terrapins, the No. 4 seed in the West Region, will play Grand Canyon to open the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The game will be played on Friday, March 21, in Seattle.

The winner will play either Memphis or Colorado State on Sunday, March 23.

"It's a sense of relief seeing your name go across the board. It was a little long, took a little bit, but it gives us a sense of confidence, being such a high seed at four," said Maryland senior Julian Reese.

Grand Canyon (26-7) beat Utah Valley, 89-82, in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

Maryland (25-8) lost to Michigan, 81-80, on a last-second basket in the Big Ten tournament semifinal.

The Terps finished second in the Big Ten during the regular season.

Maryland is led by freshman Derik Queen, who is averaging 16.3 points and nine rebounds per game. Ja'Kobi Gillespie is averaging 14.7 points per game. Rodney Rice is putting up 13.9 points per game, Julian Reese is averaging 13.1 points and Selton Miguel is at 12 points per game.

Grand Canyon is led by JaKobe Coles (14.9 points), Tyon Grant-Foster (14.5 points), Ray Harrison (11.6 points) and Duke Brennan (10.7 points, 9.2 rebounds).

There are eight teams from the Big Ten in the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm proud of this team, we've come a long way," said Maryland senior Selton Miguel. "We are excited to be here and to be representing Maryland."

Maryland has an all-time 44-29 record in 31 previous NCAA tournament appearances. The Terps have reached the Sweet 16 14 times, the Elite 8 four times, the Final 4 twice, and won the NCAA National Championship title in 2002.

The Terrapins have won 15 of their last 16 opening-round games dating back to 1997.

Mount St. Mary's goes dancing

Mount St. Mary's University, from Emmitsburg, Maryland, will play American in the First Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The game will be played in Dayton, Ohio.

Both are No. 16 seeds with the winner taking on No. 1 seed Duke on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

The Mountaineers (22-12) defeated Iona, 63-49, on Saturday in the MAAC Tournament championship game.