Maryland Terrapin Spencer Anderson picked by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Maryland Terrapin Spencer Anderson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, according to University of Maryland staff.

The offensive lineman was one of five University of Maryland football players chosen to play professional football for different teams around the country during the draft, staff said.

He was chosen 251 overall and joins Jaelyn Duncan, Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett, Jaelyn Duncan, and Chad Ryland, according to University of Maryland staff.

"Having five players drafted this year is a testament to the program we're building here at Maryland," Terrapins Head Coach Michael Locksley said. "Our goal is to develop everyone on our roster to have a chance to prove themselves at the next level. I'm so proud of these guys, and the guys that will sign with NFL teams in the coming days."

Locksley said he couldn't wait to watch the five football players represent the Terrapins during Sunday night football.