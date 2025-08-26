Maryland students improved reading scores on state tests, declined in science scores

Maryland students improved in English Language Arts scores on Maryland's standardized tests in the 2023-2024 school year, while science scores declined across all grade levels, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Maryland conducts federally required state tests each year in reading and math, and at various grade levels in science, to measure student progress.

The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) test results show 48.4% of students achieved proficiency in English Language Arts, up from 47.9% in the previous school year.

Mathematics proficiency increased slightly to 24.1% from 23.3% in 2022-2023.

However, science scores fell in both tested grade levels. Fifth-grade science proficiency dropped to 23.9% from 34.5% the previous year. Eighth-grade science declined to 24.9% from 26.4%.

Performance varies across counties

Performance varied dramatically across Maryland's 24 school systems.

In English Language Arts, proficiency rates ranged from 27.7% in Baltimore City to 69.4% in Worcester County.

Mathematics showed even wider district gaps, with proficiency rates spanning from 9.8% in Somerset County to 41.1% in Howard County.

Students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students, and multilingual learners consistently performed below the overall student population in both subjects, according to the report.

Science scores drop

All student demographic groups in all districts saw drops in science performance.

Fifth-grade science showed more pronounced drops than eighth-grade science.

Science proficiency among fifth graders fell by nearly 11 percentage points. Eighth-grade science declined by about 1.5 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Plans for improvement

The department said it will drive academic improvement by implementing new initiatives in literacy, math and science.

Plans include expanding teacher professional development, better aligning standards and academic curriculum across grade levels, and launching "learning labs," where local districts analyze test data and share strategies.

Literacy improvement efforts will include new family resources and comprehensive district-level reading plans, while math initiatives aim to strengthen instruction in transitional grades and incorporate financial literacy.

Science programs will include supervisor collaboratives to analyze assessment data, statewide professional learning that covers item development and alignment coaching, and "Science Learning Walks" where educators share classroom practices.

The full report on the MCAP test results is available here.