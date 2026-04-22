Artwork from Maryland students featured on buses to help celebrate Earth Day

Marylanders may see some Earth Day-inspired artwork from students on buses across the state.

On Wednesday, state transportation leaders unveiled two zero-emissions buses featuring student artwork.

Joe Davis, COO of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the day serves as a powerful reminder of the important role that transit plays in our environment, as it connects communities and provides access to opportunity. Public transit also helps get cars off the roads and reduces emissions.

Maryland transit leaders unveiled two buses for Earth Day that feature student artwork Maryland Transit Authority

The buses were unveiled in Baltimore in partnership with the Maryland Department of Education, the state Department of the Environment, and the state Department of Transportation.

"Each piece of art reflects the unique perspectives and passions of talented students and highlights the benefits of making transit part of your commute," said Davis.

Each piece of artwork was inspired by Earth Day and the importance of public transit.

Six Maryland students were announced as winners in the third annual Earth Day Art Contest.

Maryland transportation leaders unveiled student artwork used in their 2026 Earth Day contest. Maryland Transportation Authority

One 8-year-old finalist wanted to show off how exciting it is to ride a bus by showing an MTA bus driving past a pond on a summer day.

Another finalist, Anna Santana, is a senior at Blake High School. She focused on environmental impacts.

"I participated in this art contest because I think it's very important to have everyone be aware of how much carbon gas vehicles emit, and how much it contributes to the amount of air pollution in our environment," she said. "As a student, I find it very important to inform myself and others on how we are able to provide a better future for ourselves when we become adults."

Lizzie Devereux, the Maryland State Department of Education Director of Comprehensive Arts Education, said it's incredible to hear the power and thoughtfulness behind the pieces.

"This contest, in celebration of Earth Day, is more than just about creating artwork," Devereux said, "this is really about using art as a voice, and that's exactly what our students have done in this process."

She said the artwork shows how much the students care for the environment, their community, and their future.

MTSA is waiving all fees for local buses, light rails, and metro subways on Earth Day Wednesday, in an effort to promote a greener future.