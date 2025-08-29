Maryland leaders aim to revise storm drain regulations after child's flood death

Maryland leaders are moving to revise storm drain regulations following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was swept into an uncovered drainage pipe during heavy flooding last month.

Mason Kearns died after being pulled into the drain during a severe rainstorm, July 31.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and other state leaders will gather to raise awareness about the tragedy and propose safety changes.

Teen swept into uncovered drain

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. when water overflowed from a large retention pond and swept Kearns away. The boy was pushed into the drain within minutes.

Alicia Myers, a neighbor who witnessed the tragedy, told WJZ she was frightened by the storm.

"All of a sudden, it just started pouring down rain, and it was not stopping—thunder, lightning, the whole nine yards—and it was very scary," Myers said.

The drain was not covered by a grate.

Rescue efforts hampered by rushing water

First responders faced waist-deep water trying to save the child. They pumped as much water as possible from the pond before they could reach him.

Doug Alexander, with the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, said it took 45 to 50 minutes to extract Kearns.

"The water was coming so hard that they couldn't pull him out, and the pressure was kind of sucking him into the pipe, so they did get a grip on him so he didn't wash further into the pipe until they could work up a way to get him out," Alexander explained.

A day after the tragedy, Kearns' family mourned, placing a single rose on the open drain where the indent happened.