Maryland stores see increase in business ahead of weekend's winter storm

Maryland businesses are seeing an influx of customers who are preparing for this weekend's projected winter storm, which is expected to dump heavy snow and ice and generate dangerously cold temperatures.

Jennie Beecher, who works at the Ace Hardware in Federal Hill, said more customers are searching for snow supplies, including salt and snow shovels.

"It's been all day, it's even been online orders, so we've been staying really busy,' Beecher said. "They're also getting buckets to keep their salt in, and they're getting the de-icer for their windshields."

While there is some uncertainty with the exact track and strength of the winter snow, Marylanders should prepare for several inches of snow, temperatures in the low 20s, and a mix of sleet and/or freezing rain.

Snow will start on Saturday, but the brunt of the wintry weather will be on Sunday across the state. Sunday morning may have the most intense snowfall, with 1 to 2 inches per hour rates possible, according to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team.

The are some indications that snow may change to sleet and/or freezing rain, especially from Baltimore and points south and east, which would lead to slightly lower snowfall totals, but still make driving treacherous.

Baltimore's Office of Emergency Management suggests that people carry a disaster kit in their cars, make sure your vehicle is winterized, have extra warm clothing and blankets and check theirr first aid kit for supplies.

"Be prepared and get prepared now," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "The essentials do not mean buy up all the bread and milk in the grocery store. The essentials are having things like water, making sure you have batteries to operate a radio."

Beecher said her Ace Hardware store will get a truck load of more supplies on Thursday. She expects the store to remain busy for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mayor Scott said road crews and snowplows are ready to treat the roads.

"We're going to plan for the worst," Scott said.

Weekend sledding

As Marylanders prepare for the snow and winter weather, some said they will take advantage of the accumulation.

"I'll probably get the kids, take them snow sledding," said Baltimore resident Elmer Hamilton.