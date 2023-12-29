Maryland State Police helicopter rescues man who fell off cliff in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued a man who fell off a cliff in Frederick County Thursday evening, officials said.

Police said the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to assist the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in assisting an injured man who fell 30 to 40 feet off a sheer cliff behind a resident in Keymar.

Officials said pilots maneuvered a Augusta AW-139 helicopter into an 80-foot hover above the terrain, while a state trooper flight paramedic was lowered below.

After assessing the situation, the trooper secured the man onto a platform - which was hoisted by the crew into the aircraft.

The man was then taken to the Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.