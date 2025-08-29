WJZ competes in the Maryland State Fair milkshake contest

WJZ Meteorologists Steve Sosna and Cutter Martin will compete for the gold in the Maryland State Fair milkshake contest Friday.

The fair returned to the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Baltimore County and will run between Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, and Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

The milkshake contest will take place on Friday at 10 a.m.

Maryland State Fair

The annual summer tradition has been held at the state fairgrounds since 1879 and is the largest ticketed event to celebrate Maryland's agriculture industry.

The fair, hosted by the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc., also shows off local businesses and artists with entertainment, vendors and contests.

The lineup of entertainers includes comedians, singers, DJs, and talented animal performers.

The fair also includes a carnival and educational exhibits.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for kids ages 6 to 11, and $13 for seniors aged 65 and older.

Find more information or buy tickets for the Maryland State Fair here.

Milkshake contest

This year, Steve and Cutter are taking on the milkshake contest with their Baltimore-inspired creation: The Orioles Crusher.

The potentially award-winning milkshake includes a sleeve of Oreo cookies, fresh brownies and orange soda.

Here's what you'll need to make the masterpiece for yourself:

Good quality vanilla ice cream (One 1/2 gallon container)

Good quality frozen orange sherbet (One 1/2 gallon container)

Orange soda (1 or 2 liter bottle)

1 quart of fresh Maryland dairy milk (whole milk)

Three fresh and ripe mangoes

Three fresh chocolate cookies (completely chocolate)

Three fresh brownies

1 sleeve of brand-name Oreo cookies

1 container of Hershey's shell chocolate sauce

1 can of whipped cream

1 container of orange colored sugar (if unavailable, substitute orange sprinkles)

1 container of black colored sugar (if unavailable, substitute chocolate sprinkles)

1 oriole mascot bird stencil (if unavailable, any bird stencil should suffice)

1 sharp pairing knife

1 set of dry measuring cups

1 set of liquid measuring cups

1 blender

1 spatula

3 nice milkshake serving glasses

Send photos of your Orioles Crusher to WJZ by emailing newsroom@wjz.com.