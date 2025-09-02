Maryland Stadium Authority is working to use drones to help gameday traffic around M&T Bank Stadium

Have you complained about traffic while leaving a Baltimore Ravens' home game at M&T Bank Stadium?

The Maryland Stadium Authority is trying to figure out how to alleviate some of that messy gameday traffic, with the use of drones.

At their board meeting on Tuesday, the agency says they are looking into hiring a drone operator who will help local law enforcement with traffic.

The drone will be used to study post-game traffic patterns and make adjustments to them as well.

The Maryland Stadium Authority will also crack down on unauthorized drones that presented issues for the team several times last season.

Man sentenced for flying drone over Ravens' playoff game

In June, a Baltimore man was sentenced to a year of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service for illegally flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game.

Alexis Perez Suarez, 43, pleaded guilty to knowingly and willfully violating national defense airspace when he flew the drone over M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs last January.

Suarez accepted a plea deal and was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

Federal restrictions ban drones over football stadiums during games.

Before the game, the FBI warned that they would be monitoring the restricted airspace above the stadium for drones.

"Public safety is a top priority, so we're committed to protecting our airways above mass gatherings," said Kelly Hayes, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. "Suarez knew that M&T Bank Stadium was under a temporary flight restriction, yet he flew his drone into the airspace anyway, which is unacceptable."

Maryland State Police and FBI special agents tracked the drone's movement over the stadium and found it when it landed in Baltimore. Suarez had already left the scene, but officials tracked his whereabouts, according to court records.

Suarez told officials he bought the drone for recreation and also used it for work. According to court documents, the drone was not registered, and Saurez did not have the certifications needed to operate it.

Court documents said Suarez flew the drone directly over M&T Bank Stadium about 400 feet or higher. He captured seven photos of the stadium during the game as thousands of people were below his flight path, according to police.