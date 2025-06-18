Baltimore man sentenced for flying drone over M&T Bank Stadium during Ravens' playoff game

A Baltimore man was sentenced to a year of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service, and handed a $500 fine for illegally flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens' playoff game on January 11, 2025.

Alexis Perez Suarez, 43, pleaded guilty to knowingly and willfully violating national defense airspace. He accepted a plea deal, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

Drone tracked at M&T Bank Stadium

Suarez flew the drone over M&T Bank during the Ravens' AFC Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Federal restrictions ban drones over football stadiums during games.

Before the game, the FBI warned that they would be monitoring the restricted airspace above the stadium for drones.

"Public safety is a top priority, so we're committed to protecting our airways above mass gatherings," said Kelly Hayes, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. "Suarez knew that M&T Bank Stadium was under a temporary flight restriction, yet he flew his drone into the airspace anyway, which is unacceptable."

Maryland State Police and FBI special agents tracked the drone's movement over the stadium and found it when it landed in Baltimore. Suarez had already left the scene, but officials tracked his whereabouts, court records show.

Suarez told officials he bought the drone for recreation and also used it for work. According to court documents, the drone was not registered, and Saurez did not have the certifications needed to operate it.

Court documents said Suarez flew the drone directly over M&T Bank Stadium about 400 feet or higher. He captured seven photos of the stadium during the game as thousands of people were below his flight path, according to police.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy"

According to the terms of Suarez's guilty plea, he admitted to knowing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) put a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in place for M&T Bank Stadium during the NFL playoff game, making it a "No Drone Zone."

The restriction precluded flying any Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), including a UAS under the Exception for Recreational Flyers. A TFR temporarily restricts certain aircraft, including an UAS, from operating within a three nautical mile radius of the stadium, according to law enforcement.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy for operating Unmanned Aircraft Systems in No Drone Zones," Hayes said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with our partners, will hold those accountable who ignore the rules and regulations surrounding restricted airspace."

The Ravens' playoff game was temporarily suspended due to the "serious threat posed by the incursion of an unidentified and unapproved drone," court records said.