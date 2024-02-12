Maryland sportsbooks handle nearly $545M in January, $8.2M goes to state

BALTIMORE -- Sports wagering in Maryland contributed a record $8.2 million to the state's coffers in January, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Monday.

Fueled by the NFL playoffs, the state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled nearly $545 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting with $527 million in bets. Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $464 million in prizes.

January's contribution tops last December's record of $6.5 million for the state. January's contribution was also nearly four times more than January 2023 ($2.1M).

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

"The calendar is always the driving force in sports wagering, and the football playoffs in January reliably produce strong numbers," Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a statement.

"The AFC Championship game didn't go the way Ravens fans were hoping or expecting, which may have contributed to the results we saw," Martin continues. "It's a reminder that unforeseen outcomes happen, so it's always best for anyone who wagers to set a budget, have a plan and stick to it, and keep the focus on having fun."

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed $60.9 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception in December 2021, gaming officials said, along with nearly $2.8 million to the Problem Gambling Fund.