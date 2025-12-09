Maryland Gov. Moore calls for special legislative session to choose new House speaker

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday called for a special session of the General Assembly to elect a new House speaker after Adrienne Jones stepped down.

The special legislative session will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16, almost a month before the 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 14.

During the meeting, the General Assembly may discuss other business that needs to be resolved before the next legislative session, like the ongoing congressional redistricting effort. The governor has not confirmed a meeting agenda.

House Speaker Jones steps down

The special session comes less than a week after Jones stepped down from her role as House Speaker.

She became Maryland's first Black female speaker after being elected in 2019. Jones also served as a member of the House of Delegates since 1997 and will continue to serve as delegate of District 10, she confirmed in a letter.

"I am turning my attention to coaching and mentoring and offering guidance and support to the next Speaker for a smooth transition," Jones wrote.

Speaker Pro Tem Dana Stein has assumed the role until the House chooses a new speaker.

Gov. Moore described Jones' leadership as instrumental to himself and other elected leaders in Maryland.

"She leads by example, putting service above self across five decades," the governor said.