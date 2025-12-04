Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones steps down

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones is stepping down from her position, her office confirmed in a letter Thursday.

Jones, 71, was Maryland's first Black female speaker. She has served as a member of the House of Delegates since 1997 and as House Speaker since 2019.

She will continue to serve as the delegate of District 10.

"Now is the time for me to step back and 'raise high' the stars of my leadership team," Jones said in the letter. "I am turning my attention to coaching and mentoring and offering guidance and support to the next Speaker for a smooth transition."

Speaker Pro Tem Dana Stein will fulfill the responsibilities until the House elects a new speaker. The Chair of the House Democratic Caucus scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. to nominate someone to assume the role, Jones said.

"When elected Speaker, I never intended this to be forever," Jones said. "I wanted to help build the next generation of House leaders and prepare them for the challenges in front of us as a State. Now is that time - and I look forward to seeing this mighty House of Delegates continue to grow."

Adrienne Jones' career

Jones grew up in Baltimore County.

During her career, she has worked to make it easier for women to get into politics. During a 2022 interview with WJZ, she advised women seeking roles in politics to get involved where they live and work.

"You need to be engaged with your community. By doing that, you will know what the needs of the community are," she said. "And your strengths and your gifts are needed throughout the community if you look at it that way, and we need more women in that area."

One of her first moves as Speaker was to add a new women's bathroom at the statehouse.

"I added an additional restroom for the women, she previously told WJZ. "Because that's something I had experienced as a regular member, the long lines, and I said mm-mm."