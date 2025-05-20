New partnership in Baltimore expands access to free, hands-on crafting classes

A new partnership in Baltimore is expanding free, hands-on education for those who want to learn new skills like sewing, laser cutting, vinyl design and 3D printing.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore's Office of Community and Civic Engagement launched a new partnership with the makerspace nonprofit Open Works.

Open Works serves as the operating partner of the Steve and Mim Dubin Makerspace at UMB's Community Engagement Center (CEC) at 16 S Poppleton Street. It will provide technical support, training, instructors and curriculum.

"We want to make maker space tools, resources and education accessible to all Baltimore City residents," said Dionne McConkey, UMB Office of Community and Civic Engagement Program Specialist.

Increasing access to design tools in Baltimore

The partnership increases access to fabrication and design tools like the Glowforge laser cutter, Cricut vinyl cutting machines and sewing machines.

Whether you're an experienced crafter or not, you can visit the makerspace, learn and get access to the tools you may need, according to Open Works Education Program Manager Josh Russakis.

"Making is such a powerful way to unlock your own creative energy, whether you're brimming with it or it's just a little bit more buried down and latent," Russakis said.

Classes are free and open to adults and seniors in the community to learn different crafting skills.

"You're able to take the safety classes and not only learn how to make a product, but also learn how to safely use it and troubleshoot," said McConkey.

After completing the safety classes, you can attend Open Build, where you can work on your own projects using the CEC Makerspace equipment.

There are also other programs, including Make & Take, where you learn to operate tools like sewing machines and vinyl cutters while crafting a project with materials provided to take home.

University of Maryland, Baltimore's Community Engagement Center

Terry Burr has been coming to programs at the Community Engagement Center for years, and has attended events like crochet and candle making.

"The staff, I mean, I'm one of their biggest cheerleaders because I know that they really have a heart for the people," he said.

All the programs at UMB's Community Engagement Center are free for all community members, students and staff.

The center offers fitness programs like weekly yoga, line dancing, Pilates, Zumba and community walks.

It also offers workforce development programs, including one-on-one guidance for job searches and job training.

Find more information on free opportunities at UMB's Community Engagement Center or register for maker programs HERE.