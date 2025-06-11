Here's how much Maryland singles need to make to live comfortably.

Survey reveals how much Maryland singles need to make to live comfortably

Survey reveals how much Maryland singles need to make to live comfortably

Survey reveals how much Maryland singles need to make to live comfortably

Singles in Maryland would need an annual income of $108,867 to live comfortably, according to a study by SmartAsset.

The study describes living comfortably as "being able to afford hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds and the occasional emergency – in addition to necessities like housing, groceries, transportation and medical expenses."

Breaking down costs and income

For single adults, Maryland has the seventh-highest salary needed to live comfortably, according to the study.

For a family of four – two adults and two children – an annual income of $259,168 is needed, the study found.

Loyola University Maryland Accounting Professor JP Krahel was not surprised by the findings, as Maryland is a state of high costs and rising property values.

Krahel said that the increase in property values has a lifting effect on the prices of everything else.

"What's concerning is that these numbers are going up at the same time that things like tariffs and economic uncertainty are going to be tending, I think, to increase prices even more," Krahel said. "So, I would not be surprised if, you know, we are having this conversation again a year from now, and the cost of living has once again seen a fairly significant jump."

The study utilized the 50/30/20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to long-term goals.

"Nobody likes rising costs, but the best way to master those things that aren't under your control is to invest in yourself in ways that you can control," Krahel said.

The best thing to do, according to Krahel, is to think long term and make investments now that will pay off, like higher education.

"A long-term perspective is sometimes hard to come by, but if you can visualize a more comfortable financial future, maybe not tomorrow, but a year or five years from now, and you start outlining steps to get there," said Krahel. "I think hope is a really powerful tool as long as it's backed up by concrete and achievable plans for the future."

Hawaii is the most expensive state for singles, with an annual salary of $124,467 needed to live comfortably, according to the SmartAsset study. It's followed by Massachusetts, California, New York and Washington.