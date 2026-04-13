Maryland lawmakers face deadline to pass key bills as 2026 legislative session ends

Maryland lawmakers have until the end of Monday to pass several key bills before Sine Die, the end of the 90-day, 2026 legislative session.

Bills that are not passed by midnight will be considered dead, but they could be reintroduced during the next session.

After Sine Die, the Maryland General Assembly does not reconvene until January 2027.

Community Trust Act

Among the legislation still being considered is the Community Trust Act. On Saturday, the State House passed the legislation as an emergency measure.

The bill would limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and would eliminate partnerships between local law enforcement and some federal agencies.

Under the bill, ICE would need a judicial warrant to hold or detain someone in Maryland. The measure includes some exceptions for individuals with certain criminal convictions.

The bill would also prevent state and local correctional facilities from asking about a detainee's citizenship, immigration status or place of birth.

Lawmakers have argued that the bill is essential to building trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities. However, some local law enforcement officials – including Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler — have argued that the bill would allow "individuals who pose a threat to public safety and national security" access to Maryland communities.

Gahler also argued that the bill would open the door for more federal immigration enforcement in the state.

Self-driving vehicles & crosswalk cams

Another bill that is still being considered in both chambers would allow for autonomous vehicles to operate on highways in Maryland.

Waymo, an autonomous ride-share service, testified in support of the bill, saying the company needs more regulations and permission from the state before it can begin operations. The self-driving cars have sparked concerns in other cities, including in Austin, Texas, after a video showed a Waymo vehicle temporarily blocking traffic for emergency crews.

HB938 would allow for automated crosswalk cameras to be installed in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George's counties. The measure passed the House, but is still being considered in the Senate. Under the bill, drivers could face a $65 fine. The funds would contribute to improving sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure.

A bill that would designate the extinct Megalodon as the Maryland state shark has stalled in the Senate. Supporters of the bill argue that the shark has a rich history in Maryland, with fossils and teeth often found in the Calvert Cliffs area.

The Informed Dining Act, which would require restaurant chains to identify menu items that have high sugar or sodium, passed the House, but is still being considered in the Senate.

Bills signed into law

So far during the 2026 legislative session, Gov. Wes Moore has signed several bills into law.

Last week, the governor signed a $70.8 billion budget into law for fiscal year 2027, saying it will not raise taxes or fees. The budget was crafted to address the state's nearly $1.5 billion deficit.

On Monday, the governor is set to announce the passage of the Utility RELIEF Act, a package of legislation aimed at reducing energy costs for Marylanders and holding utility companies more accountable.

In February, the governor signed two emergency bills into law, ending 287(g) agreements in Maryland. The agreements allow local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE to make immigration arrests. The law will eliminate the state's eight agreements by July 2026.