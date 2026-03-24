Unhealthy menu items could be flagged in Maryland under proposed bill

A proposed bill in Maryland could make it easier for diners to spot unhealthy menu items before they order.

The Informed Dining Act would require restaurant chains in the state to place simple icons on their menus to identify food items that are high in added sugar or sodium.

The bill has already passed the Maryland House of Delegates. The Senate's version of the bill would rely on QR codes instead of adding icons directly to menus, a difference that supporters say could make the information harder to access.

Health experts say excessive levels of sugar and sodium are linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

"We want to make sure that people know what they're eating, and can be informed consumers," said Laura Hale, the regional Senior Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association.

According to Hale, diners are often misled by foods that appear to be healthy.

"Far too often, when we go to a restaurant, we may think that we're making a healthy choice, and then realize that, oh no, this is way more salt or way more sugar than we'd even realize," Hale said.

She pointed to items like smoothie bowls, noting "some smoothie bowls have so much sugar, it's the equivalent of a whole milkshake."

"By having the icon, you can know what you're eating at the end of the day," Hale added.

Supporters of the proposed Informed Dining Act say similar laws in New York City and Philadelphia have shown that when consumers have clearer information, they make healthier choices.