2 men injured in Baltimore after arguments prompt separate shootings

Two men were shot in Baltimore early Sunday morning in separate incidents prompted by two unrelated arguments, according to police.

Officers were on patrol around 12:50 a.m. when they heard gunshots from the intersection of East Pratt Street and Light Street.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man got into an argument with an unidentified person when he was shot, officers said.

Shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Around 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Garrison Boulevard to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man invited an unidentified person into his vehicle, and they began arguing. The man asked the individual to get out of the vehicle, and the person complied, according to police.

Shortly after, police said the person returned and shot the man, injuring him.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Crime down in Baltimore

Despite the recent shooting, Baltimore continues to see a dramatic drop in violent crime. Non-fatal shootings declined by nearly 36% between 2022 and 2024, according to data from WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker.

In 2022, 651 non-fatal shootings were reported, in 2023, 621 cases were reported, and in 2024, 416 cases were reported, data shows.

As of Friday, Sept. 12, 227 non-fatal shootings have been reported in the city in 2025, compared to 283 cases during the same timeframe in 2024, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

As of Friday, Sept. 12, 95 homicides have been reported in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 131 during the same time in 2024.