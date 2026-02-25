Some Maryland sheriffs oppose new immigration restriction bills

Sheriffs in Maryland gathered in the state's capital on Wednesday to oppose legislation aimed at restricting law enforcement's interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Two more bills are making their way through the Maryland Senate regarding how state and local law enforcement can cooperate with ICE officers.

Senate Bill 660 would ensure that a local officer is on the scene and submits a report during an immigration enforcement operation. Senate Bill 791 would restrict local officers from notifying immigration officers when someone is in custody.

Many sheriffs spoke out against the proposed efforts.

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said sheriffs are elected by their residents, and this type of legislation takes away local autonomy.

"We answer to the residents that we serve," Crisafulli said. "And these types of bills are extremely dangerous when you are trying to take away our ability to cooperate and communicate with law enforcement partners."

Gov. Wes Moore signs bills banning 287(g) agreements

On February 17, Maryland Gov. Wes. Moore signed emergency bills banning 287(g) agreements between local law enforcement and ICE.

Two versions of the bill passed through Maryland's General Assembly -- House Bill 444 and Senate Bill 245 -- and landed on the governor's desk.

The new law prevents state agencies and employees from entering into 287(g) agreements and orders that all existing agreements end by July 2026.

In Maryland, nine counties participate in 287(g) agreements, including Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Washington, Wicomico and St. Mary's counties.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said these bills will not keep ICE out of communities, but would do the opposite.

"The passage of Senate Bill 245, the passage of any additional legislation, does absolutely nothing to abolish ICE from working in our communities," Lewis said. "All it's going to do is amp ICE up on the streets and going out looking for individuals that we could have otherwise transferred safely into our custody and our local detention facilities."

Harford County sheriff disapproves of 287(g) agreement ban

Earlier this month, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler held a press conference where he discussed the dangers of banning law enforcement cooperation with ICE agents.

He was joined by Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel Morin was found murdered in 2023 along the Ma & Pa Trail. Victor Martinez Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, was convicted of murder.

Gahler said Harford County has had a 287(g) agreement since 2016.

"There'll be those [criminals] who won't get a hit that would have allowed us to identify [them under this agreement], that will not be happening now," Gahler said. "Those individuals who pose a threat to public safety or national security will be walking out of our jails and back into your community."

Patty Morin said 287(g) agreements have been "a safeguard for our community, for our citizens, for our families."

Gahler said the Maryland Sheriffs' Association is discussing its next steps on the new law, which includes exploring possible legal action.