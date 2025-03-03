Maryland schools would tighten hiring checks under proposed bill

Maryland lawmakers want to tighten hiring checks at local schools with a newly proposed bill.

HB1025 aims to enhance transparency in the hiring process at Maryland schools.

Under the bill, Maryland school systems would be required to become associate members of the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC).

Schools would also be required to use the NASDTEC Educator Identification Clearinghouse to screen educators.

According to NASDTEC, the Clearinghouse "maintains a database of all disciplinary actions reported by NASDTEC members and disseminates this information to all participating NASDTEC jurisdictions.

The proposed measure comes after Pikesville High School's former athletic director secured his position after making false claims on multiple resumes submitted to Baltimore County Public Schools.

Arrest of former athletic director sparks vetting concerns

Dazhon Darien, 32, was arrested and charged for allegedly using AI to impersonate former Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert in a recording containing racist and antisemitic comments.

Darien allegedly created the recording to retaliate against Eiswert, who was investigating the potential mishandling of school funds by Darien. The fabricated audio, which disparaged Black students and the Jewish community, circulated widely online, causing Eiswert's removal, hate messages, and school disruptions.

An FBI forensic analyst and a University of California, Berkley expert, confirmed the recording was AI-generated and manipulated.

Darien, who was found with a firearm at the airport attempting to board a flight to Houston when apprehended, faces charges including theft, stalking, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness. The situation caused significant distress within the school community.

During a court hearing related to the AI impersonation case, Darien was arrested on federal charges of child pornography and exploitation. According to an indictment, federal authorities allegedly found child sex abuse material on Darien's devices, and evidence of him paying a minor for videos.

The case spurred broader concerns regarding the vetting process for school staff, with Baltimore County Council Chairman Izzy Patoka calling for increased vetting of school staff.

A Baltimore Banner investigation revealed that Darien lied on his resume to secure his job at Baltimore County Public Schools, making at least 29 false claims on four job applications using two different names.

Two resumes Darien submitted for jobs at Baltimore County schools included at least 16 claims The Banner found to be false.

"While Baltimore County Public Schools has its responsibilities to educate children, the families, they live in our districts," Patoka said. Any staff members near students "need to be vetted carefully" so this doesn't happen again, he said.

Former principal files lawsuit

Eiswert filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County Public Schools for removing him from his position even though the AI-generated recording was shown to be false.

The lawsuit, filed in early January, claims that Darien collaborated with other school system employees to frame Eiswert. He has since accepted a new post as principal of Sparrows Point Middle School.