Maryland schools closed, virtual on Thursday, Jan. 29 as frigid weather continues

Some Maryland schools will hold virtual learning, and others will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 29, as frigid weather continues across the state.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing this week after a winter storm dumped between 6 and 10 inches of snow in Maryland. In some areas, icy road conditions continued to be an issue for residents on Wednesday.

Most of Maryland's school districts have been closed since Monday due to the snow, and some — including Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City schools — have depleted their allotted three snow days.

According to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team, Maryland may get another round of winter weather this weekend, though as of Wednesday, the forecast remains uncertain.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.