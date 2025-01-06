Maryland schools announce closures for Tuesday as wintry weather impacts roadways

Maryland sees first major winter storm of the season

BALTIMORE -- Schools in Maryland will be closed on Tuesday, January 7, as wintry weather continues to impact roadways and travel conditions.

A winter storm warning continues into Tuesday morning after several inches of snow was dumped throughout the state on Monday. Some areas received at least 6 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the immediate Baltimore area has received between 3 to 5 inches of snow.

On Monday around noon, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to 475 calls for service, including 123 reported crashes and 156 unattended vehicles since 1 a.m., highlighting the dangerous road conditions.

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Community College

Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools

Garrett County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools

Maryland School for the Deaf

McDonogh School

North Carroll Community College

Prince George's County Public Schools

Salisbury University

Talbot County Public Schools

Wicomico County Public Schools

The following schools will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:

Carroll Community College (opening at 10 a.m.)

Towson (closed until noon)

University of Baltimore (opening at 10 a.m.)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

