Maryland schools announce closures for Tuesday as wintry weather impacts roadways

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland sees first major winter storm of the season
Maryland sees first major winter storm of the season 10:06

BALTIMORE -- Schools in Maryland will be closed on Tuesday, January 7, as wintry weather continues to impact roadways and travel conditions.

A winter storm warning continues into Tuesday morning after several inches of snow was dumped throughout the state on Monday. Some areas received at least 6 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the immediate Baltimore area has received between 3 to 5 inches of snow.

On Monday around noon, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to 475 calls for service, including 123 reported crashes and 156 unattended vehicles since 1 a.m., highlighting the dangerous road conditions. 

 The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
  • Anne Arundel County Community College
  • Baltimore City Public Schools
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
  • Carroll County Public Schools
  • Garrett County Public Schools
  • Harford County Public Schools
  • Howard County Public Schools
  • Frederick County Public Schools
  • Maryland School for the Deaf
  • McDonogh School
  • North Carroll Community College
  • Prince George's County Public Schools
  • Salisbury University
  • Talbot County Public Schools
  • Wicomico County Public Schools

The following schools will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:

  • Carroll Community College (opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Towson (closed until noon)
  • University of Baltimore (opening at 10 a.m.)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.   

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

