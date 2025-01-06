Maryland schools announce closures for Tuesday as wintry weather impacts roadways
BALTIMORE -- Schools in Maryland will be closed on Tuesday, January 7, as wintry weather continues to impact roadways and travel conditions.
A winter storm warning continues into Tuesday morning after several inches of snow was dumped throughout the state on Monday. Some areas received at least 6 inches of snow.
According to the National Weather Service, the immediate Baltimore area has received between 3 to 5 inches of snow.
On Monday around noon, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to 475 calls for service, including 123 reported crashes and 156 unattended vehicles since 1 a.m., highlighting the dangerous road conditions.
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Anne Arundel County Community College
- Baltimore City Public Schools
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Garrett County Public Schools
- Harford County Public Schools
- Howard County Public Schools
- Frederick County Public Schools
- Maryland School for the Deaf
- McDonogh School
- North Carroll Community College
- Prince George's County Public Schools
- Salisbury University
- Talbot County Public Schools
- Wicomico County Public Schools
The following schools will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 7:
- Carroll Community College (opening at 10 a.m.)
- Towson (closed until noon)
- University of Baltimore (opening at 10 a.m.)
WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.
Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.