Maryland sees its first major snow storm of the season

BALTIMORE -- Many Marylanders woke up to several inches of snow and messy road conditions Monday morning as the state was hit with a winter storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Storm Warning that will remain in effect through Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The storm brought heavy snowfall, ice accumulation and freezing temperatures to much of the state, prompting schools and businesses to close.

On Monday morning, Maryland State Police said they had already received over 100 calls for service since 1 a.m., highlighting the dangerous road conditions.

How much snow will we get?

The National Weather Service estimates that the Baltimore region will see about 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation, with 10 inches possible in some isolated areas.

The heaviest snowfall will occur Monday through mid-morning before a second round in the late afternoon or evening.

As of 7 a.m. First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Sosna estimated a little less than three inches of snow had fallen in the immediate area.

Maryland was impacted by a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

Road conditions

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott both declared a state of emergency as transportation officials urged drivers to stay home and off the roads.

"Avoidance is best," said Dr. Vanessa Redd, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland St. Joesph Medical Center. "So, if you can kind of hunker down and stay indoors where it's warm, that's your safest bet."

Maryland impacted by winter storm January 6, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

Plow crews in Baltimore County have been working since Saturday to pretreat over 8,000 roads and officials told WJZ it will take about 24 hours or more for plows to make a first pass in every neighborhood.

The Maryland Department of Transportation urged drivers not to crowd or pass snow plows as they work to clear roads through the day. As of 9 a.m. Monday, the department had about 600 vehicles active throughout the state.

Maryland impacted by winter storm on January 6, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

The State Highway Administration offered the following guidelines for winter driving:

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.

Don't crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and State Highway Administration equipment.

Impact on transportation

The messy road conditions also impacted several MTA routes, including:

22: Mondawmin - Bayview

26: Patapsco Station - Mondawmin

29: Mondawmin - Brooklyn

36: Towson Town Center - Fox Ridge

37: Old Court - UMBC/Catonsville

51: Towson - Downtown

71: Downtown - Patapsco Station

73: State Center - Patapsco Station

75: Patapsco Station - Arundel Mills

76: CCBC - Downtown

93: Towson - Hunt Valley

CityLink BLUE: CMS - Johns Hopkins Bayview

CityLink GREEN: Downtown - Towson

CityLink NAVY: Mondawmin - Dundalk

CityLink ORANGE: Essex - West Baltimore MARC

CityLink PINK: Cedonia - West Baltimore MARC

CityLink RED: Downtown - Towson/Lutherville

CityLink YELLOW: Mondawmin - Patapsco

Commuters can track up-to-date service disruptions HERE.

At BWI Airport, crews worked through the early morning to clear snow and de-ice runways.

Crews work to clear runways at BWI Airport as Maryland experiences a winter storm on January 6, 2025. Courtesy of BWI Airport

Several flights were delayed and even more were canceled as much of the Northeast region experienced severe winter weather throughout the weekend. According to CBS News, American, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines all waived change fees for passengers due to possible weather-related flight disruptions for Mid-Atlantic travel.

Maryland Snow Day

Some Maryland residents welcomed the snow as a chance to spend time wrapped in a blanket or outside with loved ones.

Lisa Habersack of Baldwin, Maryland enjoys time with her son and dog in the snow. on January 6, 2025. Courtesy of Lisa Habersack

Sian Hudson shares a photo of the snow from Ellicott City, Maryland on Jan. 6, 2025. Courtesy of Sian Hudson

Jennifer Cox shares a photo of her dogs in the snow. Courtesy of Jennifer Cox

Dr. Redd suggests playing in the snow for short periods of time and making sure to wear extra layers of clothing. She also warned that your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are at risk of frostbite.

Email your snow day photos to newsroom@wjz.com!

Winter weather resources and safety tips

The Baltimore County Emergency Operations Center opened Sunday night and several warming shelters will be open throughout the week. In Baltimore City, winter shelters will be active through Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Howard County partners with Grassroots Crisis Intervention to provide cold weather shelters. Anne Arundel County also has warming shelters available.

The Baltimore Health Department shared the following cold weather tips: