Maryland Weather: Bitterly cold this week; more snow this weekend

BALTIMORE -- In the wake of Monday's winter storm, cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week.

This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, but it will remain breezy. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times, leading to low wind chills. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-30s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will bring highs only in the low 30s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Even colder weather is expected Wednesday night, with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills will be at their lowest on Thursday morning, with "feels like" temperatures ranging from 0 to 10 degrees above zero.

Thursday afternoon will see high temperatures in the lower 30s, accompanied by gusty northwest winds reaching over 30 mph at times. Despite mostly sunny skies, the brisk winds will prevent any significant warming.

Cloud cover will increase on Friday ahead of the next storm system, which is expected to approach the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Based on the latest data, there is a chance for snow, though it does not appear likely to be as significant as Monday's storm. Current models suggest the storm will track south of the area, with enough moisture to produce light snow starting late Friday night and continuing into early Saturday morning.

Preliminary accumulation forecasts indicate the highest totals will occur along and southeast of I-95. It is still too early to determine exact amounts, but at this time, the snow is not expected to be as heavy as Monday's storm. However, travel disruptions could develop late Friday night into Saturday morning as the snow begins to fall.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will rise to the mid-30s, allowing some melting to occur. Cold nights and sunny afternoons are expected to follow through early next week. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 30s, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees on Monday.

Another round of colder weather is expected by the middle of next week. Highs will drop back into the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, with nighttime lows falling into the teens.