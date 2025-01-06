Live updates as Congress counts electoral votes today to finalize Trump's victory
- Congress will convene at 1 p.m. on Monday to count the votes of the Electoral College and formally cement President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.
- Four years ago, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol to try and disrupt the process after Trump lost to President Biden in the 2020 election. More than 1,500 people have been charged with their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, and Trump has vowed to pardon many of them when he is sworn in for a second term.
- In 2022, Congress passed a law clarifying how states certify their electors and the vice president's role in counting electoral votes on Jan. 6. The change was aimed at preventing the strategy that Trump and his allies employed to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
- Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, will preside over Monday's joint session of Congress in her role as president of the Senate.
- Heavy security, including fences and barriers around the Capitol, is in place for the joint session and Trump's inauguration later this month.
- A massive winter storm is dumping snow across many parts of the country, threatening to disrupt some lawmakers' ability to reach the capital in time for the proceedings.
Harris releases video pledging to certify election results
Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's opponent in the 2024 election, pledged in a social media post Monday morning to "perform my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election," calling it a "sacred obligation."
"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy," Harris said in the minute-long video. "As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.
Four years ago, former Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification of the election results amid a pressure campaign from Trump allies to reject the results. During the process, the vice president reads aloud the electoral votes, before lawmakers count each state's results to affirm the president-elect's victory. A 2022 law further defined the vice president's role as ceremonial.
Harris concluded in the video that "as we have seen, our democracy can be fragile," adding that it's up to "each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles."
"And to make sure that in America, our government always remains of the people, by the people and for the people," the vice president said.
Biden on Jan. 6: "We cannot forget"
In an op-ed for the Washington Post published Sunday evening, President Biden accused Trump and his allies of trying to rewrite history when it comes to the attack on the Capitol.
"An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us that we didn't see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand," Mr. Biden wrote. "This is not what happened."
The president continued: "In time, there will be Americans who didn't witness the Jan. 6 riot firsthand but will learn about it from footage and testimony of that day, from what is written in history books and from the truth we pass on to our children. We cannot allow the truth to be lost."
He vowed to "do everything I can to respect the peaceful transfer of power and restore the traditions that we have long respected in America," including by inviting Trump to the White House on Jan. 20 and attending his inauguration.
"But on this day, we cannot forget. This is what we owe those who founded this nation, who have fought for it and who have died for it," Mr. Biden wrote.
How the Electoral Count Reform Act changed Congress' process on Jan. 6
The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted the joint session four years ago will be looming over the proceedings when Congress convenes on Monday.
But unlike on Jan. 6, 2021, when then-Vice President Mike Pence faced pressure to unilaterally toss out electoral votes from battleground states, Monday's joint session will be governed by a revised set of procedures that clarify the vice president's role to prevent attempts to overturn the results of an election.
"The 2020 election exposed how ambiguities in the Electoral Count Act could be exploited to sow chaos and disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power," said Holly Idelson, a policy strategist at Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. "The bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 will help ensure future transitions proceed smoothly and honor the will of the voters."
4 years after Capitol attack, Trump pardons cloud future of Jan. 6 cases
While Congress meets Monday to count the Electoral College votes and affirm Trump's victory in the 2024 election, the roughly 1,500 people accused of storming the Capitol four years ago will be focused on what happens next.
Charged as part of the largest Justice Department's investigation in history, they have been waiting to see if Trump fulfills his promise to pardon them or commute their sentences.
Prosecutors have charged more than 1,580 defendants with crimes tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including more than 170 who are accused of using deadly or dangerous weapons like fire extinguishers and bear spray against officers. While a majority were charged with nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, some were accused of conspiring to use force to resist the peaceful transfer of power. Others admitted to fighting officers and attacking members of the media.
But with Trump's pledge to pardon at least some defendants and shut down the investigation, many of those who breached the Capitol four years ago could see their convictions erased and records wiped clean.
How does Congress count the presidential election results?
Senators and members of the House will meet in a joint session at 1 p.m. to tally the electoral votes from the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Vice President Kamala Harris will preside in her role as president of the Senate.
The vice president will read aloud the electoral votes, and then Congress counts each state's results to affirm Trump's victory. Trump won 312 Electoral College votes, far surpassing the 270 needed for victory. Harris won 226 votes.
The process is typically a ceremonial step before a president is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
