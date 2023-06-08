Maryland school districts cancel after school activities over wildfire smoke

BALTIMORE -- Maryland school districts have started to cancel after school activities Thursday due to thick smoke pouring into the region from wildfires in Canada, posing a health risk to thousands.

Howard County and Montgomery County announced Thursday morning there will be no outdoor after school activities held.

HCPSS has directed schools to move all activities indoors, if possible, or to reschedule/cancel. Additionally, community-sponsored programs on HCPSS outdoor facilities also are canceled.

The Maryland Department of Health advises Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing the adverse effects of polluted air.

Gov. Wes Moore's office offered the following recommendations:

If you have lung or heart disease, stay indoors

Air conditioning can improve the air quality indoors

Masks (like N95s, KN95s) will reduce the particles that you breathe, but they can also make it harder to breathe

Be alert for breathing problems in children, especially children with lung problems like asthma

Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems

Young children, older adults and anyone else sensitive to air pollution should avoid being outside, as should those with respiratory problems like asthma.

If you do have to go outside, even for a little bit, you're encouraged to wear a mask.

A KN95 mask is highly recommended.

While the air quality across the region this morning has been unhealthy for everyone, it could actually get even worse this evening into the overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. This is because another very thick batch of wildfire smoke will be arriving.

You can keep track of the air quality in real time by visiting AirNow.gov.