Two hospitalized, 1 displaced in East Baltimore row home fire

Two people are recovering in the hospital after a large row home caught fire on Friday night.

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 433 Curley Street at 8:01 p.m.

At 8:10 p.m., BCFD classified the blaze as a working fire, and at 8:51 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The two people who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials did not release their identities.

Resident displacement

A woman named Constance, who WJZ spoke to during the incident, reported feeling very shaken up after being evacuated from her home.

She told WJZ's Caroline Foreback that she was upstairs in her home when her son ran in and told her their neighbor's home was on fire.

The next thing she knew, firefighters were at her door.

"Then they came in and said everybody has to get out the house because the roof was on fire," Constance explained."I was just so scared because I had a stroke and I can't move the way I wanted to move, and they got me out and everything, and they got a big hole in the roof."

While restoration crews were helping her find a place to stay for the night, Constance says she had to leave her valuables behind.

"I'm waiting for them to see can I get back in," she said.

Forensics and fire investigators also responded to the scene to assist with recovery.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

String of fires

Since the start of 2026, there have been a handful of life-threatening fires in the Baltimore region.

In Baltimore County, a 4-year-old died, and a man was critically injured after a townhouse caught fire in Parkville.

Doorbell surveillance footage caught a separate Baltimore County community spring into action, rescuing a family from a burning home on Tuesday.

On Thursday, BCFD responded to the 400 block of Luzerne Avenue in response to a fire, where crews rescued a victim from the second floor of a dwelling.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.