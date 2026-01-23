Neighbors spring into action as firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in Northeast Baltimore amid freezing temps

City firefighters worked to battle a 2-alarm fire in the midst of bitter winter conditions in Northeast Baltimore Friday night.

Officials say they were dispatched to 4518 Mainfield Avenue of the Morgan Park neighborhood for reports of a fire at 7:31 p.m.

Two minutes later, when they arrived, crews discovered flames on the third floor of a residence.

Crews say the wind, along with the low temperatures, made it difficult to fight the blaze. However, they were able to contain it to one dwelling despite the threat of spread to nearby residences.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to BCFD Deputy PIO Rashad Singletary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Community reaction

During the incident, neighbors explained to WJZ's Bryant Reed that in the spur of the moment, they rushed into action to make sure everyone was okay.

"My wife noticed an orange glow coming from outside the upstairs window. Our ring camera went off, and we saw somebody like out in the street. So, we realized the house across the street is on fire," said Matt Barrow of the Morgan Park neighborhood. "So, our first instinct was run next door and make sure that the neighbor there, who is an older guy that lives by himself, bang on his door and make sure he's okay."

Barron went on to say that when he came outside, he found that the fire department had already been called, and the man he and his wife were searching for had been helping another family on the block of women and children.

"Thankfully...we were able to get them inside and keep them warm," he said.