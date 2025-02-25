Maryland Route 3 corridor project would address improving traffic and safety

Maryland transportation officials are working on a project that would improve traffic and safety along the Route 3 corridor in Anne Arundel County.

The Maryland State Highway Administration is proposing a major overhaul that would widen part of Route 3, add safety measures, and improve intersections.

While the project is still in the design phase, and it could be another couple of years before we see construction, officials are seeking input from the public.

Maryland Delegate Stuart Schmidt, from Anne Arundel County, says he's been working with the State Highway Administration to make sure the right improvements are being made for those who travel Route 3 daily.

"When it goes from four lanes to two lanes to back to three and four lanes, there's just so much merging in and out, and it just creates these bottlenecks," Schmidt said.

If you want to give your input on the Route 3 project, check out this website.

Route 3 traffic concerns

Route 3 is known for congestion and safety concerns, mostly due to significant commercial development and population growth in recent years.

"It is frustrating," said Anne Arundel County resident Dr. David Lanier.

"The auto accidents happen on a daily basis," added Anne Arundel County resident Joseph Mustafa.

The plan is to convert Route 3 to a consistent three lanes in each direction between Waugh Chapel Road and Maryland 175, Millersville Road, to the north. The project also includes a proposed 10-ft wide shared-use path and an additional turn lane.

"There's only so much room to work with, but something needs to be addressed because this is definitely the funnel pinch point of this area," Mustafa said.