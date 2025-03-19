Baltimore man sentenced to 48 years for altering evidence in 2020 attempted murder

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 48 years in prison Tuesday after altering evidence in an attempted murder, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Court documents show in January 2020, Jimmy Murphy, 30, and his co-conspirator Cornelius Bruce tried to get revenge against Christopher Brown for the murder of Cordelle Bruce, Cornelius' brother.

Murphy and Cornelius drove a rented F-150 to the 1000 block of Reverdy Road where they found Christopher Brown and began to open fire, according to court documents.

During the shooting, a bullet meant for Brown hit and killed Cornelius. Court documents show that in an attempt to cover up his actions, Murphy drove the rented pickup to an abandoned field at 2801 Saint Lo Drive and set the truck on fire with Cornelius' body inside.

Baltimore City Firefighters responded to the scene where they found the truck on fire, according to the State's Attorney's Office. After they extinguished the fire, crews found Cornelius' body inside the vehicle.

Before setting the fire, Murphy was captured on video filing up a red gas can at a gas station blocks away from the scene, according to court documents.

The medical examiner determined that Cornelius died from a single gunshot wound. Officials were unable to determine if he could have been saved if Murphy attempted to call for help rather than trying to dispose of evidence, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Revenge after brother's murder

Christopher Brown, 24, and co-conspirator Darran Horton, 25, were charged with the murder of Cornelius' brother, Cordelle, which occurred a week before Cornelius died.

According to court records, Brown and Horton had a dispute with Cordelle over a botched marijuana deal. During their trial, prosecutors said "Brown, Horton, and another individual hunted Cordelle Bruce down" and fatally shot him.

Brown and Horton were convicted in September 2022 and are currently serving their sentences, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

During Murphy's trial, prosecutors argued that his disregard for the value of human life and his decision to seek revenge increased the tragedy experienced by the Bruce family. They further argued that an appropriate sentence would be one that deters others from seeking retaliation, which contributes to the cycle of violence in Baltimore, according to the State's Attorney.