Maryland school report card shows big improvement. Here's where your district stands.

Many of Maryland's public schools are improving, according to the state's Department of Education.

The Maryland School Report Card shows that nearly 90% of schools in the state earned three stars or better, which is up 3% compared to last year.

The percentage of Baltimore City Public Schools earning three stars or more jumped to its highest rate since 2018. Baltimore County Public Schools had the largest number of schools earning five stars, while Howard County Public Schools had the highest average rating.

"These results reflect the hard work happening in Maryland classrooms every day," said Dr. Carey Wright, the State Superintendent of Schools. "The Maryland School Report Card reinforces our commitment to high-quality educational opportunities for every student."

According to the report card, elementary and middle schools are measured by achievement, academic progress, progress in achieving English language proficiency, and school quality and student success.

High school ratings are determined by academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency, readiness for postsecondary success, and school quality and student success.

The schools are rated between one and five stars, based on the percentage of points earned across indicators.

You can find your school's rating on this database compiled by our media partner, The Baltimore Banner. You can read the full report card here.

Baltimore City schools see improvement

In Baltimore City, approximately 49% of the district's schools rated at least three stars. Just three years ago, in 2022, those ratings included just 25% of the schools.

The school district says that 25 schools increased their ratings from 2024, and several elementary and middle schools improved in literacy and math proficiency.

The district also claims 15 four-or five-star schools, its most since 2018. Additionally, seven other schools achieved three, four, or five-star ratings, which didn't have that in 2024.

"I am proud of our schools for continuing to push students toward higher levels of learning and engagement each year," Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises said in a statement. "We are not where we want to be yet, but we can see the progress, and it is a direct reflection of the vigorous work of our students, educators, and families. For some of our schools, that next star is within reach, just one or two percentage points away."

Anne Arundel County increases five-star schools

In Anne Arundel County, 36% more schools earned five stars compared to 2024, and 95% of the schools have at least a three-star rating.

According to the state report card, 15 Anne Arundel County Schools have the state's highest rating of five stars.

The school district reports that the five-star schools are: Severna Park High School; Arnold, Belvedere, Benfield, Central, Crofton Woods, Davidsonville, Folger McKinsey, Hillsmere, Jones, Millersville, Severna Park, West Annapolis, and Windsor Farm elementary schools; and Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School.

"This is tremendous news for our entire district because not only do we have more five-star schools than ever before, we're seeing progression in schools moving from level to level and growth in the number of points earned within a level," Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said. "These results are a testament, first and foremost, to the quality of work that is going on inside our classrooms and schools, but also to the high-quality instructional materials we are infusing in our district and the work of every single staff member to support teachers and students."

Baltimore County has the most five-star schools

Baltimore County Public Schools has the most five-star schools of any district in the state, with 23.

The district also had 61 three-star schools and 51 four-star schools.

The number of four-star schools increased by 82% over the past two seasons, and the number of five-star schools has improved by 21%, according to BCPS.

The district also said proficiency and academic achievement in math and English language arts have improved at all levels.

"The MD Report Card data indicates that BCPS has achieved significant growth and improvement on multiple measures of performance two years in a row in alignment with our strong focus on providing the highest quality of instruction and critical supports for all our students," said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers. "We are encouraged by the forward progress of Team BCPS and applaud both the 26 schools that have increased their Star ratings and the 23 schools that are rated five stars."

Howard County has the average rating

Howard County Public Schools had the highest average rating, according to the state's annual review of schools. According to the report card, 97% of Howard County schools earned a three-star rating or better.

The county had 10 schools with a five-star rating. Four schools -- Rockburn and Pointers Run elementary schools, Lime Kiln Middle, and River Hill High-- improved from four stars to five stars.

Six county schools improved their ratings from three stars to four stars -- Deep Run Elementary, Ducketts Lane Elementary, Stevens Forest Elementary, Talbot Springs Elementary, Jeffers Hill Elementary, and Murray Hill Middle.

Here's a look at Howard County Schools from the Baltimore Banner.