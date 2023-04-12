State dispensaries predict major revenue increase from recreational cannabis sales

BALTIMORE — The Maryland General Assembly established rules for the recreational sale of cannabis earlier this week, and local dispensaries are anticipating a major influx of customers.

Starting July 1, people aged 21 and older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis in the state.

Cecil County's medical cannabis dispensary, Nature's Care and Wellness, is already preparing for the anticipated increase in customers and sharing their plans for the upcoming transition.

Nature's Care and Wellness, located in Perryville, currently serves around 2,700 medical cannabis patients per month, according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Windsor. With the legalization of recreational sales, the dispensary expects its customer base to increase by approximately 18% after July 1.

Today I visited a medical cannabis dispensary in Cecil Co to learn how they’re preparing for recreational sales when it becomes legal on July 1.

I kid you not, the receptionist’s name is Mary Jane. pic.twitter.com/JThl9bXVDv — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) April 12, 2023

"Honestly, it's what we've all been waiting for," Windsor, said. "This is going to catapult the industry and bring a ton of revenue into the state that is needed dramatically."

To accommodate this growth, Nature's Care and Wellness plans to expand its storefront to occupy the entire shopping center.

While still prioritizing medical patients, the dispensary will follow the guidelines established in the new legislation to convert their license to sell both medical and recreational cannabis.

Windsor also revealed plans to add a café and coffee shop to the property to cater to new clientele.

The legislation also sets a limit for non-medical users, capping the amount they can purchase at 750 mg of THC.

As Maryland enters this new era of cannabis sales, dispensaries like Nature's Care and Wellness are preparing to meet the demands of a growing market.