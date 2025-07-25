Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Malaki Starks reflects as training camp gets underway

Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Malaki Starks is only a few training camp practices into his NFL career, but the rookie has already made an impression on his coaches and teammates.

He came in with high expectations, and he is working to earn respect in training camp.

Reflecting on training camp practices

Starks, the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft, has three training camp practices under his belt, but he is already turning heads.

"Just because I was a first-rounder doesn't mean my spot is guaranteed," Starks said.

Baltimore Head Coach John Harbaugh shared his first impression of the rookie.

"So far, he is playing at a really high level," Harbaugh said. "He has passed every test, but there are more tests to come."

Starks is expected to be an immediate contributor on a defense that was one of the best in the league last season.

As he continues to adjust to the NFL, he is leaning on veterans like Kyle Hamilton to show him the way.

"He's so smart," Starks said. "You think you know football until you get around people who know football, then you realize you don't know that much about football. Being able to learn from him, I think, has been huge."

Starks' eagerness to learn stands out to Hamilton, who said Starks is miles ahead of where he was at this point as a rookie.

"I think he knows the playbook more than I did. He's confident out there," Hamilton said. "He's talking, and he's just so willing to learn and be a sponge. It's very admirable for somebody his age."

As Starks continues to grow through training camp and adjusts to the defensive system, he is most comfortable learning, staying curious and asking questions.

"There's a lot of expectations. There's a lot of standards that come with that, but I've got to prove myself worthy of it and earn the respect of my teammates and go out there day in and day out and give it my best," Starks said.