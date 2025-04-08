Crime scene photos presented in Maryland trial of Rachel Morin's accused killer

Photos were presented to the jury that show some of the evidence in the case against Victor Martinez-Hernandez, the man accused of raping and killing Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five, on August 5, 2023.

The lead medical examiner, lead forensic detective on the case, and deputies who helped trace the scene the day Morin was found off the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County, testified on Tuesday.

Martinez-Hernandez, who law enforcement said entered the United States unlawfully, is on trial for first-degree murder and rape charges.

The trail is expected to run through at least April 16.

Detailing Rachel Morin's crime scene

During Tuesday's testimony, dozens of photos were exposed of evidence markers lining the 150-foot bloody path leading from the Ma & Pa Trail to inside the drainage culvert where Morin's body was found.

Kenneth Smith, a detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Forensic Service Unit, testified for two hours, describing the images that showed bloody rocks, leaves, and sticks that lined the path. He also testified to finding Morin's smashed phone and Apple Watch near the scene.

Randolph Rice, the family's attorney, applauded the state's job of laying out the evidence.

"We think the state is doing a great job at this point," Rice said. "They are following all the steps, they're presenting all the evidence that they need, and they seem to be doing a great job."

Defense's concerns over DNA collection

Martinez-Hernandez's defense team raised some concerns about DNA collection.

During cross-examination, the defense asked lead forensic detective Michael Wilsynski if the same DNA swabs were used on different parts of Morin's body.

Wilsynski explained that the same swab was used on both of Morin's breasts, and another swab was used to swab her wrist and fingernails.

Body camera footage confirmed by Wilsynski shows a Medical Examiner's Office field inspector holding a bag used to cover Morin's hands before putting her in the body bag without gloves on.

Despite Wilsynski explaining that the outside of those bags would never touch Morin's body, Medical Examiner Dr. Zabiullah Ali later testified that gloves should be worn when touching anything used to collect evidence, and different swabs need to be used for every part of the body.

"Every defense argument has sort of been dispelled at this point," Attorney Randolph Rice said. "The only thing they've really been able to land is this, not using gloves or changing gloves at the crime scene. But even yesterday, they had this argument about or this defense about the fact that they took swabs at the scene, and the medical examiner completely refuted that today and said no, they did the right thing. I'm glad they took swabs at the scene because it's less work to do back at the medical examination."

Medical examiner: Manner of death is homicide

The jury also saw graphic photos of Morin's body during her autopsy, The medical examiner testified he believes she was struck in the head at least 15 to 20 times with a blunt object. He said he also believed Morin was raped.

Due to the hemorrhaging in her brain and throat, he testified that his investigation showed Morin died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, and the manner of death is a homicide.