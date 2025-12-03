Man who shares child with murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin accused of possessing child pornography

A Harford County man, who shares a daughter with Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023, was arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Matthew McMahon, 51, is being held in jail without bond after troopers with the Maryland State Police allegedly traced multiple videos and images to his computer.

McMahon was outspoken after Morin was found raped and murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail. Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a native of El Salvador, was arrested nearly a year later in Oklahoma.

He was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Investigation into child pornography possession

Senior troopers with the Maryland State Police conducted an online investigation to detect potential child predators in September.

According to charging documents, during the investigation, files "of investigative interest to child pornography investigations," linked to a specific IP address in Harford County, were found.

Documents revealed that a user on that same IP address later downloaded a nearly two-minute-long video showing a girl between the ages of 8 and 10 performing a sexual act on an adult man.

That IP address was ultimately traced back to McMahon's home, and investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Charging documents said that at least 10 files, including images and videos of young girls between 5 and 14 years old engaging in sexual acts, were found on McMahon's computer.

According to Maryland Case Search, a trial is scheduled for January.